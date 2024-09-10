Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $224,000. Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 18.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average is $380.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.