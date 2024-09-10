Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

