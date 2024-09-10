Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $452.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock valued at $479,126,615. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.