Citigroup Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $160.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

