Cintas Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 12th (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $804.72 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $812.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

