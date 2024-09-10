CIBC Increases Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target to $52.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBRK
Rubrik Trading Down 6.9 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $32,888,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $6,272,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.