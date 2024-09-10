Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $292.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $293.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.