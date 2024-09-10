Christopher R. Cline Sells 2,490 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 17.1 %
TVTX stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
