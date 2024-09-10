Choreo LLC Purchases 21,274 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 328.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

