Choreo LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $509.23 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.99.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

