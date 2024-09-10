Choreo LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.