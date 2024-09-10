Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1,232.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 29.1% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

LIN stock opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.12. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

