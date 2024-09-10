Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Choreo LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

