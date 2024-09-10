Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.