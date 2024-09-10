Choreo LLC Acquires 47,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

