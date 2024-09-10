Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 4.1%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 385,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 356,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £460,064.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

