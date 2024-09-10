Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Cabot were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cabot by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $106.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $1,708,493.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.