Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Trims Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. AZZ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 16.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AZZ by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AZZ by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 191.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

AZZ opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

