Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $454,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Belden by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,802 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.