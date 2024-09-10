Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 17,586 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

KTOS stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.