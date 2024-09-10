Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

