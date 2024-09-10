Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Griffon were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Griffon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,495. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFF opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

