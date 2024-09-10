Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.