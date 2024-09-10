Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Danaos were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAC

Danaos Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.