Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 17,200 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.