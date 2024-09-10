Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEM opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

