Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

