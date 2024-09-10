Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. 1,166,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.