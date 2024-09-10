Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $88.19 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

