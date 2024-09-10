Celer Network Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $87.22 million and $1.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”



