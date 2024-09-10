CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.35 million and $2.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,219.40 or 1.00012498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03193627 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $486,641.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

