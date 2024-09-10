Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lowered by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,487,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

CARR traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 114,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,990. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

