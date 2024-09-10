CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 4.3%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 277,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 908,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 963,554 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after buying an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

