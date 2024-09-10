Cardano Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.21 billion and $241.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.11 or 0.04138898 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041726 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006983 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011670 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013622 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007143 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
