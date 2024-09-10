Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Broadcom’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $140.82 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $123,475,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

