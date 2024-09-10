Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 9179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of C$220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

