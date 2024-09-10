Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) & Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Head-To-Head Survey

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -38.62% -45.15% -16.63% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 880.39%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.96%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.15 $8.31 million $0.04 25.50 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,804.50 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -5.27

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Candel Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.