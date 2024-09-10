Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.56

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 170438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.68. The company has a market cap of C$630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

