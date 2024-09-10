Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
