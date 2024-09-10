Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.11% from the stock’s current price.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 442,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,908. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $961.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

