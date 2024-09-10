Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Shares of CXB stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

