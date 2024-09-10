Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

