Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,542,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 409,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

