Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.55. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

