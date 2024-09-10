Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

