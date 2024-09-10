Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

