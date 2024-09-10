Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 244,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,652,004.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Butterfly Network by 3.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,885,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Stories

