Brokerages Set The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) PT at $12.40

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
BODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Beachbody Stock Up 5.8 %
Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.70 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 92.82% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beachbody will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
