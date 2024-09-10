Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $51.62

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,627,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,644,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $153.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

