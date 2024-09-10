Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 636.67

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.67 ($8.33).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.67) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on BP

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($493.76). Insiders have acquired 10,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 406.65 ($5.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.