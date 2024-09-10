Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 636.67

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.67 ($8.33).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.67) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($493.76). Insiders have acquired 10,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 406.65 ($5.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

